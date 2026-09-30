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DP: Date Published: 30.09.2026 09:42 30 September 2026 09:42
 ~  MO: Modified On: 30.09.2026 10:19 30 September 2026 10:19
Read Read:  2 minute

Journalist Fatih Ergin remanded over social media post about intelligence officer's death

Ergin is under investigation for "spreading disinformation" over a social media post where he described a doctor as a forensic medicine personnel.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Journalist Fatih Ergin remanded over social media post about intelligence officer's death
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Journalist Fatih Ergin, news coordinator at the Nefes newspaper, was arrested on late Sep 28 over a social media post about the recent death of a doctor who had been questioned in the reopened investigation into the 2011 prison death of a former intelligence officer.

Ergin was detained at his home on Sep 27 on suspicion of "publicly disseminating misleading information."

The investigation led by İstanbul's Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office centers on a social media post where the journalist desccibed the deceased doctor as a "former forensic medicine personnel." He had later corrected that description. Despite this, a judge ordered his arrest.

Nefes did not cover Ergin's detention in its first page yesterday.

The doctor in question, Turgay Tamer, was detained as part of a reopened investigation into the death of intelligence officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu. He was working at the infirmary of the prison where Kozinoğlu died suspiciously.

Shortly after his release with a travel ban, Tamer, 66, was found dead at his home on Sep 27.

His body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute to determine the exact cause of death.

Reopened Kozinoğlu case raises more questions than answers
Reopened Kozinoğlu case raises more questions than answers
28 September 2026

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists detained
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