Journalist Fatih Altaylı sentenced to over 4 years in prison over remarks about Erdoğan

Well-known journalist Fatih Altaylı has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison on charges of "making threats or committing physical assault against the president" in a ruling issued yesterday. Altaylı has been in pretrial detention since Jun 22 over comments he made about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a broadcast on his YouTube channel.

The case centered on these remarks by the journalist: "Seventy percent of the public opposes President Erdoğan remaining in office for life. This isn’t surprising. Apart from some AKP voters and members of the MHP, very few support this idea. This is a nation that, when displeased, has even strangled its own sultans. In Ottoman history, there are many sultans who were assassinated or are believed to have died by suicide."

The segment containing these remarks was later clipped and widely circulated on social media. Shortly after, Erdoğan’s advisor Oktay Saral publicly targeted Altaylı, saying “your time is up.” Altaylı was eventually detained and arrested.

Imprisoned journalist Fatih Altaylı pauses ‘Empty Chair’ YouTube broadcasts

The hearing

The final hearing of his trial was held yesterday at the courtroom located inside Marmara Prison in Silivri, on the outskirts of İstanbul, where Altaylı is currently being held. He was brought in under gendarmerie escort and greeted with applause. Erdoğan’s lawyer also attended the hearing.

The prosecutor requested that Altaylı be convicted and that his detention continue. Erdoğan’s lawyer supported the prosecution’s request.

Responding to the charges, Altaylı said, "There are 4,000 to 5,000 police officers working for the Presidential Protection Department. I asked some journalist friends to check if there had been any changes to the president’s schedule following my broadcast. There were none.

"There’s nothing in what I said that could cause fear or be perceived as a threat. I don’t have that kind of influence. I’m not part of any organization, I’ve never resorted to violence, and I stand before you simply as a citizen."

“President Erdoğan is not someone who’s afraid. Why would he fear a historical example? This is unfair both to him and to me."

“It’s not the prison sentence, but the injustice to my ideas that I want to point out,” Altaylı continued. “I wouldn’t say I’m ashamed to be here, but I do find it unnecessary. It’s very clear I had no intention of making threats.”

Defense calls case groundless

Following Altaylı’s statement, his attorney Ömer Teker argued for acquittal: “My client has been in detention for 158 days. No new evidence has been submitted beyond the original video clip. There is no legal basis for this charge. The claim that the president might have been afraid of my client’s remarks is absurd. I request his acquittal.”

Erinç Sağkan, President of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB), also addressed the court: “This opinion reflects ongoing legal violations from the start. The crime lacks both material and moral elements. Mr. Altaylı is not a flight risk, and no concrete evidence has been provided to support such a claim. His detention is unlawful and serves as a warning to the press. This has turned into punishment.”

When asked for his final statement, Altaylı said he supported the defense’s arguments and requested acquittal. The court then recessed before announcing its decision.

Upon return, the court sentenced Altaylı to five years in prison, which was reduced to four years and two months for good conduct. Citing the inadequacy of judicial control measures, the court refused to release him. Altaylı reacted by throwing papers in the air in protest.

The verdict was met with boos from observers in the courtroom, prompting the panel of judges to exit. Altaylı was then escorted out by gendarmerie officers.

Press groups and international voices react

Erol Önderoğlu, Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), called the decision one of the harshest punishments imposed on a journalist in recent years.

“This severe prison sentence based on isolated remarks, along with the continuation of pretrial detention, sends a cruel, unjust, and intimidating message to critical journalists and the public,” he said. “We demand an end to this arbitrary persecution.”

The Turkish Journalists' Association (TGC) also released a statement, emphasizing that journalism should not be a cause for imprisonment: “Journalists are guided by professional ethics and democratic values. Targeting journalists through public threats, followed by detention and unfair imprisonment, obstructs the public’s right to information. Fatih Altaylı is one of many facing such pressure. We hope he and all detained journalists will be released and tried without arrest. Journalism is not a crime.”

The European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur, Nacho Sanchez Ammor, also condemned the ruling, writing on social media: “It’s totally absurd, another example of how the regime aims at crushing any criticism, even mere references to Turkish history.” (HA/VK)