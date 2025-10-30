Journalist Ezgi Soysal attacked in İstanbul, claims years of harassment by neighbors

Ezgi Soysal, a news presenter for CAN TV, was physically assaulted by a group of around 10 people in her neighborhood in İstanbul on Oct 28. Soysal has described the incident as the latest in a years-long pattern of threats and harassment by her neighbors.

“Before I turned into my street, I saw lights on in the building next door, and people looking outside from behind the curtains. I was once again subjected to verbal harassment and threats,” she was quoted as saying by PİRHA news agency. “Then around ten people—men, women, and even children—surrounded me and kicked me in the head and body. This was an organized attack. If a woman passing by and a couple hadn’t intervened, they would have killed me there."

Soysal said she has lived in the same neighborhood for nearly four years and has been repeatedly harassed and assaulted by a group of neighbors during that time.

She added that she has filed numerous complaints and requests for protection with the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), the municipality, and the police, but no effective measures were taken.

In Jan 2025, she was attacked by three women, resulting in a broken finger and other injuries, the journalist recounted. In April, her father was allegedly assaulted by the same group while walking with his child. Soysal said his nose was broken and he was threatened with the words, “I’ll rip your head off.”

She also noted that she has had to call the police multiple times since January and that her complaints have been officially recorded. However, ten months later, she said the indictment for the first assault has still not been prepared.

Calling on the authorities to take action, Soysal said, “I nearly lost my life because of this indifference and the lack of justice. People with criminal records are walking free on the streets. We, as members of the media, are exposed to this. I am one of the many victims seeking justice.” (VK)