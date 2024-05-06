TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 6 May 2024 14:06
 ~ Modified On: 6 May 2024 17:22
1 min Read

Journalist Esra Solin Dal strip searched, kept in solitary confinement for 11 days

Esra Solin Dal's s requests to be placed in a communal cell have been rejected. She was subjected to strip search subsequent to her arrest.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Journalist Esra Solin Dal strip searched, kept in solitary confinement for 11 days

Esra Solin Dal, a reporter for the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Agency (MA), has been placed in solitary confinement at the Bakırköy Women's Closed Prison in İstanbul following her detention during a series of house raids on April 23. She was subsequently arrested and charged with "membership in a terrorist organization" on April 26.

Dal's request to be transferred to a communal cell with other detainees has yet to receive a response from the prison administration, MA reported. Her legal representatives have indicated that Dal is being subjected to "special treatment" and have announced plans to take legal action in response.

The case of Dal has garnered attention, particularly after reports emerged that she was subjected to a strip search upon her arrest, an act condemned by journalist associations as a violation of human dignity and a form of torture.

This incident is considered part of a broader pattern of repression against Kurdish journalists and pro-Kurdish media outlets, raising concerns about press freedom and human rights in the country. (TY/VK)

journalists kurdish journalists
related news
Nine Kurdish journalists detained in house raids
23 April 2024
/haber/nine-kurdish-journalists-detained-in-house-raids-294555
Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu released after 303 days in prison
29 February 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dicle-muftuoglu-released-after-303-days-in-prison-292549
related news
Nine Kurdish journalists detained in house raids
23 April 2024
/haber/nine-kurdish-journalists-detained-in-house-raids-294555
Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu released after 303 days in prison
29 February 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dicle-muftuoglu-released-after-303-days-in-prison-292549
Back to Top