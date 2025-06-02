Journalist Elif Akgül to be released after 101 days in prison

Due to the operation targeting the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), journalist Elif Akgül, who has been imprisoned in Bakırköy Closed Women’s Prison for 101 days, will be released today.

Following an objection by the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), a decision was made for Akgül's release through a preliminary court order (tensip zaptı).

She was taken into custody on February 18 as part of the HDK investigation and was formally imprisoned on February 21.

Over the past week, multiple journalists who were in prison due to the HDK investigation have been released. The easing is seen as a result of the ongoing peace negotiations between the Turkish state and the Kurdish PKK.

(HA/DT)