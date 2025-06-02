TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 June 2025 14:00
 ~ Modified On: 2 June 2025 17:37
1 min Read

Journalist Elif Akgül to be released after 101 days in prison

Journalist Elif Akgül is expected to be released from prison today, where she has been held for 101 days as part of the HDK investigation.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Journalist Elif Akgül to be released after 101 days in prison

Due to the operation targeting the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), journalist Elif Akgül, who has been imprisoned in Bakırköy Closed Women’s Prison for 101 days, will be released today.

Following an objection by the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), a decision was made for Akgül's release through a preliminary court order (tensip zaptı).

She was taken into custody on February 18 as part of the HDK investigation and was formally imprisoned on February 21.

Over the past week, multiple journalists who were in prison due to the HDK investigation have been released. The easing is seen as a result of the ongoing peace negotiations between the Turkish state and the Kurdish PKK.

(HA/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
elif akgül Arrested jouırnalists Kurdish peace process
related news
Another journalist detained for allegedly ‘attending’ protest instead of covering it
15 May 2025
/haber/another-journalist-detained-for-allegedly-attending-protest-instead-of-covering-it-307465
Journalists' union denied visit to jailed reporter Elif Akgül
7 April 2025
/haber/journalists-union-denied-visit-to-jailed-reporter-elif-akgul-306243
Detention extended for journalists after mass raids
19 February 2025
/haber/detention-extended-for-journalists-after-mass-raids-304692
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Another journalist detained for allegedly ‘attending’ protest instead of covering it
15 May 2025
/haber/another-journalist-detained-for-allegedly-attending-protest-instead-of-covering-it-307465
Journalists' union denied visit to jailed reporter Elif Akgül
7 April 2025
/haber/journalists-union-denied-visit-to-jailed-reporter-elif-akgul-306243
Detention extended for journalists after mass raids
19 February 2025
/haber/detention-extended-for-journalists-after-mass-raids-304692
Back to Top