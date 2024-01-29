Journalist detained and allegedly beaten by police faces charges

On Saturday morning, Mahmut Altıntaş, a reporter for the Kurdish-focused Mezopotamya Agency (MA), was taken into custody while he was covering a story in southeastern Adıyaman province. The police brought Altıntaş to the Provincial Security Directorate, accusing him of "terrorist propaganda." The basis for the accusation was Altıntaş sharing 19 news pieces from MA and the Kurdish-language Xwebûn on X (Twitter).

In his statement, Altıntaş argued that the translations of his Kurdish posts were incorrect, correcting the translations related to the charges. He emphasized that his social media shares fell within the realm of freedom of expression.

After completing the police procedures, Altıntaş was taken to Adıyaman Courthouse. At the courthouse entrance, he resisted bowing his head to the police, leading to physical assault. As a result, he suffered a split lip.

Altıntaş later provided testimony at the prosecutor's office. Denying the allegations, he claimed to have been beaten for not lowering his head. Altıntaş stated, "I was detained due to my profession as a journalist. During the assault, I only shouted 'long live free press.' They covered my mouth, preventing me from breathing. I will file a complaint against the police."

Seeking medical report

The prosecutor referred Altıntaş to the court with judicial control conditions. The court released him with a travel ban and the obligation to sign in twice a week. After his release, Altıntaş went to the hospital to obtain a medical report. Subsequently, he visited the Altınşehir Police Station to file a complaint against the officers who had assaulted him, demanding an examination of security footage and the punishment of the responsible police officers.

However, a police officer who claimed to have been assaulted by Altıntaş filed a complaint. Based on this complaint, Altıntaş was rearrested at the police station on charges of "resisting a police officer" according to the prosecutor's decision.

Spending the night in custody, Altıntaş was sent to Adıyaman 2nd Penal Judgeship of Peace by the prosecutor with a request for his arrest. Describing the violence he faced at the court, Altıntaş stated that the assault, starting in front of the courthouse, continued in the corridor.

"Police officers should be prosecuted"

Altıntaş's lawyer, Dilan Güler, pointed out that no investigation had been initiated against the assaulting police officers, emphasizing that the individuals who should be prosecuted were the police officers.

Ergün Yanığ, Altıntaş's other lawyer, argued that there was no criminal qualification that met the criteria for the arrest, urging his client's release.

After a break, the court announced its decision, rejecting the request for detention and ordering Altıntaş's release with the condition of signing in twice a week.

Altıntaş was welcomed by colleagues and family in front of the courthouse on Sunday evening. Addressing the crowd, he said, "I did not bow my head, and I was beaten. After being released, I was detained again and spent yesterday in custody. I was referred with a request for arrest. There is an injustice from start to finish. Our journalistic equipment was seized. Even if they take everything from us, we will continue our profession with just a pen and a notebook." (HA/VK)