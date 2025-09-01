Journalist detained after filming gunfire during street interview in Tekirdağ

A journalist who recorded a vox pop interview in Tekirdağ, northwestern Turkey, was briefly detained after footage of gunfire and threats appeared in his video.

Özkan Bozkurt, who runs the YouTube channel Sarı Mikrofon featuring on-the-street interviews, published a video on Aug 26, describing the place where he recorded as "the most dangerous neighborhood in Turkey." The footage was filmed in the Kore neighborhood of the industrial district of Çorlu.

In the video, a person is seen firing a shotgun into the air, while another youth looks directly into the camera and says, “I will take everyone’s life.” The video quickly went viral on social media.

Following an investigation, a juvenile identified by the initials G.B., who lives in the neighborhood, was detained on the same day. A shotgun was found during a search of their home, according to authorities.

Three days later, on Aug 29, Bozkurt was also taken into custody at his home in İstanbul upon the order of the Çorlu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to reporting by BirGün daily, he was transferred to Tekirdağ while handcuffed behind his back.

Bozkurt was later referred to court on charges of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility” under the Turkish Penal Code. Prosecutors requested his formal arrest.

Appearing before the Çorlu Penal Judgeship of Peace on Aug 30, Bozkurt said, “I know why I’m here. I have no intention of fleeing. I will always come to give my statement when summoned.”

The court released Bozkurt under judicial control, requiring him to check in at a police station twice a week and imposing a travel ban.

The video in question is not currently available on the Sarı Mikrofon channel. (HA/VK)