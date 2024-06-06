TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 6 June 2024 09:00
 ~ Modified On: 6 June 2024 10:00
3 min Read

Journalist covering news in Hatay receives death threat

Journalist Kazım Kızıl, who was on the scene covering the fire in Gülderen, was subjected to aggressive threats from company employees.

Vecih Cuzdan
TRTürkçesini Oku
Vecih Cuzdan

Vecih Cuzdan
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Journalist covering news in Hatay receives death threat
Photo: Kazım Kızıl

The employees, allegedly representing the company, issued a menacing warning, stating, "You will get your mouth and nose broken, maybe you will get yourself killed. You've had your fill, clear off."

A fire broke out June 4 at night at the TOKİ disaster housing construction site in the Gülderen neighborhood of Hatay's Antakya district.

The fire, which broke out in containers housing approximately 200 workers, was extinguished by the General Directorate of Forestry and Hatay Municipality teams.

Hatay Municipality posted on social media, “Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.”

Journalist threatened

Journalist Kazım Kızıl, who was covering the fire in Gülderen, revealed that he was threatened by company employees while taking footage.

In the footage shared by Kızıl on his social media account, the person, identified as a company employee, said, “Look, you will make us take action. You will get your mouth and nose broken, maybe you will get yourself killed. You've had your fill, clear off."

Reached on the phone by bianet, Kazım Kızıl stated that he was intervened several times during his news reporting and that people claiming to be company officials told the gendarmerie, “Either you intervene or we will intervene.”

“They followed me for a while”

Stating that he continued filming from a localtion sugested by the gendarmerie to avoid any tension, Kızıl said:

“The workers I spoke to told me that they were informed about the fire when the container started to melt. The containers were adjacent to each other and about 200 workers were staying there. I don't think the conditions were very healthy and correct in terms of occupational safety, which is what the situation shows. After a while, the same people came again and started saying, "Enough of this, get out of here." I posted 30 seconds of that video, which lasted about 5-6 minutes. The moment they started to physically intervene, I stepped back, grabbed my bag and walked away from the scene. They followed me for a while.”

“I will continue to do my job”

Journalist Kazım Kızıl, who has been in Hatay for months and has been reporting on the earthquake-devastated city on the spot, said: “What I experienced yesterday will not affect my work in Hatay. I will continue to do my job.”

Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024

(VC/DT)

attack against journalists hatay kazım kızıl Antakya gülderen February 6 earthquakes
Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan
@VecihCuzdan [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü...

bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü bitirdi, yüksek lisansını Kocaeli Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı'nda “1957 Türkiye-Suriye krizi ve Türk basınında şarkiyatçı söylem” başlıklı teziyle tamamladı.

show more
related news
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024
/haber/reconstrucion-dreams-and-reality-291458
Urban planners voice concern over Hatay reconstruction plan after earthquakes
5 December 2023
/haber/urban-planners-voice-concern-over-hatay-reconstruction-plan-after-earthquakes-288887
related news
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024
/haber/reconstrucion-dreams-and-reality-291458
Urban planners voice concern over Hatay reconstruction plan after earthquakes
5 December 2023
/haber/urban-planners-voice-concern-over-hatay-reconstruction-plan-after-earthquakes-288887
other articles
Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
30 May 2024
Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
CHP expels official who seeks cancellation of DEM candidate’s mandate
4 April 2024
CHP expels official who seeks cancellation of DEM candidate’s mandate
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
13 February 2024
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
6 February 2024
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
Back to Top