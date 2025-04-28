Journalist Ceren Kaynak-İskit dies at 38

Journalist and press freedom advocate Ceren Kaynak-İskit passed away on Apr 25 in Ankara after suffering multiple organ failure caused by a widespread viral infection. She was 38.

İskit was hospitalized early Friday morning with a stomach-related complaint. It was later determined that a flu-like infection had spread throughout her body, leading to her death.

The news was announced by the DİSK Basın-İş union. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our journalist friend Ceren Kaynak İskit. As DİSK Basın-İş, we extend our condolences and patience to her family, loved ones, and friends.”

The Ankara Branch of the Contemporary Journalists' Association (ÇGD) also released a statement, describing İskit as a journalist who “always stood in solidarity with her colleagues, who never hesitated to go out into the field with her camera during social events, and who continued to practice journalism despite the many challenges and insecurities she faced.”

“In her memory, we promise to never stop practicing journalism," said the association.

People's Houses (Halkevleri), a political organization of which İskit was a member, also shared a condolence message.

"We have lost our comrade, member, and journalist Ceren Kaynak İskit. We will remember her persistence in pursuing the truth and will keep her legacy alive in our struggle. We are grateful that our paths crossed. May the stars be your companions," the statement said.

İskit's funeral will be held today following the afternoon prayer at Ankara Karşıyaka Cemetery Mosque.

About Ceren Kaynak-İskit

Ceren Kaynak-İskit was born in 1987. She completed her undergraduate degree in Communication and Information Management at Başkent University between 2004 and 2009. She earned her master's degree in Cinematography and Post-Production at the University of Greenwich between 2010 and 2012.

İskit began her journalism career in 2014, working as a freelance journalist in London from 2014 to 2016. Her reports were published by outlets including sendika.org, Gazete Solfasol, Euronews, bianet, Turkey Recap, Kısa Dalga, and Fayn. She also produced news content on her YouTube channel.

After returning to Turkey, İskit worked as a project assistant in the "My Daughter Will Go to School" campaign at the Halkevleri Foundation in 2018. She also contributed to the Turkey Demographic and Health Survey at Hacettepe University between 2019 and 2020.

From 2020 to 2022, she served as Research Coordinator for the Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ), where she documented rights violations against women and LGBTI+ journalists and engaged in advocacy efforts for press freedom. (VC/VK)