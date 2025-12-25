Journalist Barış Terkoğlu detained over report on prosecutor

Journalist Barış Terkoğlu, a columnist for daily Cumhuriyet and programmer for Onlar TV YouTube channel, has been detained following a broadcast yesterday. His colleague Barış Pehlivan, announced the detention.

In the broadcast, Terkoğlu alleged that police encountered a prosecutor during a past raid on a venue named 'Kütüphane,' which has been linked to drug operations. The report further claimed that a notification was filed with the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) for a disciplinary investigation regarding the official.

Pehlivan criticized the move on social media. "They want to silence journalists who work for a clean society and decipher dirty public officials instead of investigating them. The chief prosecutor's office is doing this through a report that it personally confirmed."

