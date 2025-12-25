TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
DP: Date Published: 25.12.2025 16:45 25 December 2025 16:45
 ~  MO: Modified On: 25.12.2025 17:01 25 December 2025 17:01
Read Read:  1 minute

Journalist Barış Terkoğlu detained over report on prosecutor

Terkoğlu's derention follow his claim that police encountered a prosecutor during a drug-related raid.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Journalist Barış Terkoğlu detained over report on prosecutor

Journalist Barış Terkoğlu, a columnist for daily Cumhuriyet and programmer for Onlar TV YouTube channel, has been detained following a broadcast yesterday. His colleague Barış Pehlivan, announced the detention.

In the broadcast, Terkoğlu alleged that police encountered a prosecutor during a past raid on a venue named 'Kütüphane,' which has been linked to drug operations. The report further claimed that a notification was filed with the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) for a disciplinary investigation regarding the official.

Pehlivan criticized the move on social media. "They want to silence journalists who work for a clean society and decipher dirty public officials instead of investigating them. The chief prosecutor's office is doing this through a report that it personally confirmed."

The specific charges against Terkoğlu. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top