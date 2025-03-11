Journalist Ayşenur Arslan faces up to 7.5 years in prison over comments on bomb attack

Journalist Ayşenur Arslan appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, facing charges of terrorist propaganda over remarks she made on Halk TV regarding the Oct 2023 bomb attack outside the Interior Ministry in Ankara.

Arslan attended the hearing at the İstanbul 14th Heavy Penal Court alongside her lawyers, where she presented her defense against the indictment.

‘I only asked questions’

In her defense, Arslan emphasized that her remarks stemmed from her 50 years of journalistic experience and her research on suicide attacks.

"I raised the issue as someone who has studied suicide attacks throughout my career. Facts emerge through questioning, if we forget to ask questions, we cannot call ourselves journalists," she stated. "I did not engage in propaganda, and I never would. I only asked questions to understand the attackers' motives. My words were misinterpreted."

‘This is a matter of press freedom’

Speaking after Arslan, Ziya İlker Göktaş, one of her lawyers, argued that the legal elements of the alleged crime had not been met and described the indictment as concerning for freedom of speech and press freedom.

Another defense lawyer, Sebla Öztürk Başarır, noted that Arslan's comments were intended to inform the public based on visible facts and that her statements should be viewed entirely within the scope of journalistic activity.

The defense team called for Arslan’s acquittal.

Prosecutor seeks conviction

Following the defense statements, the prosecutor presented the final opinion on the case, arguing that Arslan’s remarks amounted to "rhetoric inciting violence and fueling a climate of unrest." The prosecutor requested that the court convict her on charges of propagandizing for a terrorist organization.

The court granted Arslan and her lawyers additional time to prepare their defense against the prosecutor’s opinion. The next hearing is scheduled for May 6 at 11.40 am.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

Background

On Oct 1, 2023, a bomb attack was carried out in front of the General Directorate of Security, located at the entrance of the Interior Ministry in Ankara.

One of the two attackers detonated explosives strapped to his body, while the other was shot and killed by security forces. Two police officers were injured in the blast. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack occurred on the opening day of the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s new legislative session. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who also serves as the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), referenced the attack in his speech, emphasizing the need for a new constitution.

Following the attack, Ayşenur Arslan commented on the incident during her Medya Mahallesi program, questioning the circumstances surrounding the bombing.

"Perhaps the person who allegedly blew himself up was unaware that there was a remote-controlled explosive either on his body or in the vehicle. Because it just doesn’t make sense. Why would someone come all this way only to die without achieving anything? To me, this seems entirely irrational," she said.

She further questioned the assailants' actions, saying, "I can’t make any claims, of course, but these are the questions that come to mind. How is it that you can so easily kill a driver, hotwire a car, rig it with explosives, and carry out the attack? If it were that easy in Ankara, why would they kill someone in Kayseri first? Why make it obvious by showing up with bombs on their backs and guns in their holsters?"

Following her comments, an investigation was launched against Arslan, leading to her detention. That episode of the program was also taken off the air. (HA/VK)