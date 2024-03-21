Journalist Attila Aşut facing ‘financing terrorism’ charge for sending money to ‘prisoner in need’

Attila Aşut, a columnist for BirGün newspaper, is facing an investigation for allegedly "financing terrorism" after sending money to a prisoner convicted of "terrorism."

Aşut, who was briefly detained yesterday in Ankara, was questioned by the police about his acquaintance with Süleyman Erol, a convict who has been in prison for 25 years for being a member of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), and why he sent him money. The police determined that Aşut had sent a total of 600 Turkish liras, or less than 20 US dollars, to the prisoner.

In his statement to the police, Aşut said that he knew the individual indirectly and said, "I heard from my friends that this person has been in prison for 25 years and that he needed financial assistance. I sent him 150-200 liras a few times. I don't know him personally."

He added, "My purpose of sending money is purely for humanitarian aid. With the help received, this person has completed two university degrees while in prison. I try to help anyone in need to the best of my ability."

When asked about his "organizational ties with DHKP-C" and what he knew about the finances of the organization, Aşut replied, "I have no knowledge. I have no connection or affiliation with this or any other terrorist organization."

Phone conversations with fellow journalists

Following this, Aşut was asked about the phone conversations he had with journalists Güray Tekin Öz and Erdem Gül in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and was questioned why he spoke with these two individuals. The police informed Aşut that both individuals had faced terrorism charges. Gül currently serves as the mayor of İstanbul's Princes' Islands.

Aşut responded, "Güray Tekin Öz is a friend of mine. He is also a journalist, and we work for the same newspaper. It is perfectly normal for me to be in contact with him. There has been no discussion of organizational content."

After his statement to the police, Aşut was released without being taken to the prosecutor's office. (HA/VK)