Journalist attacked in Diyarbakır following dispute with businessperson

A dispute stemming from an age-related remark led to the assault of Fuat Bulut, the managing of the Güneydoğu Ekspres newspaper. The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 21st, in a pastry shop's parking lot in Diyarbakır's Kayapınar district, during a first-anniversary event for a local newspaper.

The altercation began when businessperson İ.Ş., who was sitting at the same table as Bulut, took offense at the playful age-related remark. It was reported that Bulut jokingly referred to İ.Ş. as "carefree."

Following the event, İ.Ş. allegedly phoned Bulut, making threats. Later that night, as Bulut was leaving another pastry shop in the company of friends, he was subjected to an assault by two individuals.

Bulut suffered injuries to his ear and body in the attack and was promptly treated at the hospital before being discharged.

Mehmet Mücahit Ceylan, the President of the Southeast Journalists Association, called for justice, emphasizing that this attack should not go unpunished. He stated, "Today, a journalist was attacked in the middle of a city like Diyarbakır, seemingly incited by someone. This should by no means go unpunished," while urging the prosecutor's office to take necessary actions in response to the incident.

Bianet Media Monitoring Database

(HA/VK)