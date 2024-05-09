TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 9 May 2024 19:32
 ~ Modified On: 9 May 2024 19:41
2 min Read

Journalist, artist Zehra Doğan cleared of 'terror' charges after serving 2 years in prison

Doğan served 2 years in prison before an appeals court overturned her sentence.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Journalist, artist Zehra Doğan cleared of 'terror' charges after serving 2 years in prison

Kurdish journalist and artist Zehra Doğan has been acquitted of all charges related to 'terrorist propaganda' due to a lack of legal grounds for the accusations following her retrial. 

Doğan, who was initially detained and arrested in the district of Nusaybin in Mardin, faced a sentence of 2 years, 9 months, and 22 days in prison following her social media posts. These posts were deemed by the authorities as “propaganda for a terrorist organization.” 

After about two years of incarceration, Doğan was released. Subsequent changes in the law led to an appeal to the Supreme Court, resulting in a retrial at the Mardin 2nd Heavy Penal Court . The first hearing of this new trial took place today.

During the proceedings, the prosecution requested an acquittal for Doğan, stating that the charges against her were not recognized as criminal acts under the law. Doğan's attorney, Emrah Akbulut, supported this position, asserting that there was no evidence in the case files that warranted a conviction.

The court ruled in favor of the acquittal, aligning with the prosecutor's opinion that the charges did not constitute a crime according to the current law.

Doğan is known for her political artworks that often address the struggles of the Kurdish people and the repression they face.  One of her notable works is based on Ceylan Önkol, a Kurdish child who was killed by the army's artillery fire in 2009. 

Doğan's art has been recognized with several European awards and has been exhibited in prestigious venues such as London's Tate Modern. (EMK/VK)

zehra doğan journalists on trial
related news
Turkey will pay damages to journalist-painter Zehra Doğan
21 March 2022
/haber/turkey-will-pay-damages-to-journalist-painter-zehra-dogan-259337
Artissima award granted to Zehra Doğan
23 November 2020
/haber/artissima-award-granted-to-zehra-dogan-234834
Zehra Doğan Paints the Picture of Ceylan Önkol on the Streets of London
7 October 2019
/haber/zehra-dogan-paints-the-picture-of-ceylan-onkol-on-the-streets-of-london-214048
related news
Turkey will pay damages to journalist-painter Zehra Doğan
21 March 2022
/haber/turkey-will-pay-damages-to-journalist-painter-zehra-dogan-259337
Artissima award granted to Zehra Doğan
23 November 2020
/haber/artissima-award-granted-to-zehra-dogan-234834
Zehra Doğan Paints the Picture of Ceylan Önkol on the Streets of London
7 October 2019
/haber/zehra-dogan-paints-the-picture-of-ceylan-onkol-on-the-streets-of-london-214048
Back to Top