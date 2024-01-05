Journalist Altaylı subjected to judicial control measures

Journalist Fatih Altaylı has been subjected to judicial control measures, including a "travel ban" and "signing at the police station" as part of two separate investigations initiated against him for "praising the crime and the criminal" and "publicly inciting and humiliating a section of the people to hatred and enmity."

Altaylı had shared a "Well done" post without specifying any person or subject after the assault case, where İsmail Aydemir was beaten for raising the Tawhid flag following the march on the Galata Bridge on January 1, appeared in court today (January 5th) as part of the investigation initiated for the offense of "praising the crime and the criminal."

The Tawhid flag is a flag with a black or green background, featuring the inscription "La ilaha illallah Muhammadun Rasulullah." This statement translates to "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger."

Fatih Altaylı appeared at the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan as part of the investigations initiated against him, for the questioning process, accompanied by his lawyers. After providing his statement, Altaylı was referred to the İstanbul Peace Criminal Judgeship with a request for judicial control measures, specifically a "travel ban" and "periodic reporting to the police."

The İstanbul Peace Criminal Judgeship accepted the prosecutor's request, imposing "travel ban" and "periodic reporting to the police" as judicial control measures on Altaylı. Professor Dr. Celal Şengör accompanied Altaylı at the courthouse to show support.

What happened?

Journalist Fatih Altaylı, following the "Condolences to our Martyrs, Support to Palestine, Curse to Israel" march held on January 1st in Istanbul, posted a message saying "Eline sağlık" (meaning "Well done" or "Good job") without specifying any person or any subject. This post was later associated with the physical assault on Ismail Aydemir, who displayed the Tawhid flag during the march.

The İstanbul Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation against Altaylı for "praising the crime and the perpetrator" in connection with this post. Altaylı later clarified his post, stating that he made a general comment without mentioning any specific subject.

"I posted one tweet. I only wrote 'Eline sağlık' (Well done) without mentioning any subject. While writing this, I had a friend who asked, 'To whom?' 'Look and see what each person will understand' I responded. Because it could be those catching the person throwing punches. It could be the one throwing punches. It could be anyone. Who will understand what? Suddenly, as many people as possible came forward, as if I was saying 'Well done' to the one throwing punches. However, I am not saying anything. I am trying to see what each person will understand,"he had written.

There was a separate investigation against Altaylı previously launched for his remarks in a YouTube video on December 24, 2023, regarding the participants of the "Curse to Israel and the PKK" rally held in Ankara. The language Altaylı usedin this video had led to allegations of "publicly inciting hatred and enmity." (HA/PE)