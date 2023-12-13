Journalist Ahmet Kanbal acquitted in disinformation case

Ahmet Kanbal, a reporter for Mezopotamya Agency (MA), has been acquitted in a "disinformation" case related to his coverage of the disappearance of Ballot Box No. 1363 in Artuklu district of Mardin during the May 14 elections. The charges were based on both his news report and social media posts.

The second hearing of the case took place at the Mardin 1st Heavy Penal Court, where Kanbal, accompanied by his lawyer Erdal Kuzu, appeared. The session began with identity verification, followed by the testimony of witnesses.

A supervisor of the polling station, İsmail Genç, said that he went to the courthouse with the police, had no one else with him, and did not engage with anyone. Subsequently, school official Mustafa Üstündağ Benli, heard as a witness, revealed that they kept a record with the police, confirming the box was missing. He added that late at night, the box supervisor informed them about his presence at the courthouse.

Ahmet Kanbal, addressing the court, argued that the witness statements affirmed the accuracy of his report.

Hindering journalism

Kanbal emphasized, "The existing disinformation law is a provision aimed at hindering journalism, enforcing censorship, and self-censorship. As journalists and professional organizations, we have stated that the government enacted this provision to achieve its own goals, to obstruct news coverage. This provision is designed to silence journalists. If this provision is not abolished, it will leave nothing regarding journalism in the country. Therefore, I request initiatives to commence, especially in court, for the removal of this provision."

The prosecutor, in his closing statement, recommended Kanbal's acquittal. The court, in its decision, asserted that the legal elements of the alleged crime were not present, leading to Kanbal's acquittal.