TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
DP: Date Published: 22.12.2025 16:04 22 December 2025 16:04
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.12.2025 16:11 22 December 2025 16:11
Read Read:  1 minute

Jewish cultural tour verbally harassed in İstanbul

Police has taken all security measures and the event continued as planned after the incident, organizers said.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Jewish cultural tour verbally harassed in İstanbul

A Jewish cultural tour in İstanbul was verbally harassed by a group of protesters near Galata Tower yesterday, coinciding with the final day of Hanukkah.

According to Şalom newspaper, the protesters, numbering around 10 to 12 individuals, carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans including, “We don’t want Zionists in our country.”

The 500th Year Foundation Turkish Jews Museum, one of the stops on the tour, issued a statement regarding the incident on social media.

“A group of around 10 to 12 individuals verbally harassed a tour group in front of Galata Tower during the Jewish cultural tour on Dec 21, Sunday,” the museum said. “The group, consisting of 39 participants, was accompanied by police officers assigned by İstanbul police, who had taken all necessary security precautions.”

The museum confirmed that no physical violence occurred and the tour continued as scheduled.

“Following the incident, the tour proceeded as planned, and the group later visited our museum,” the statement read. “The 75 to 80 visitors present in the museum at the time also left safely under the protection of police units.

“We thank the Beyoğlu District Police Department for providing full support from the beginning of the incident until the safe dispersal of our guests.” (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Jews discrimination
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top