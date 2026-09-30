Jailed LGBTI+ rights advocate Selin Berghan: ‘The LGBTI+ movement understands children’s rights the best’

LGBTI+ organizations, rights advocates, activists and venues where LGBTI+s gather have faced investigations, detentions and arrests since the launch of operations dubbed “My Family Is Safe” on Sep 12.

Among those jailed in the Ankara investigation was Selin Berghan, a sociologist, writer and member of the Kaos GL Association's supervisory board.

Police raids, online censorship target Turkey’s LGBTI+ community in new crackdown

Berghan's master’s thesis was published by Metis Publishing in 2007 under the title “Lubunya: Transsexual Identity and the Body.” She has held various positions at the Pink Life LGBTI+ Solidarity Association and has worked in the field of children’s rights since 2005.

Berghan, whose work focuses on transfeminism, children’s rights, violence against children, child protection and refugee children, responded in writing from prison to questions from bianet.

She prefaced her responses with the note, “Thank you for your questions. I have to be quick because I am answering them in short bursts under limited conditions. I’ll try to keep my answers brief.”

'Sexual freedom means not being afraid of the rainbow'

You described your imprisonment as “part of the struggle for sexual freedom.” What does sexual freedom mean to you?

Broadly speaking, sexual freedom means that everyone can live on equal terms, regardless of their sexual identity or sexual orientation. A trans person should be able to live without being killed by their family, bullied at school or discriminated against by society. As a woman, I should be able to walk safely on the streets at night and receive equal pay for equal work. Sexual freedom means not being afraid of the rainbow.

Jailed parent activist for LGBTI+ rights: Family is not built on blood ties alone

Why did you specifically choose the phrase “They cannot steal our joy”? What place do joy and gullüm have in the LGBTI+ struggle?

Although Deniz Göktaş was the first to get us saying “They cannot steal our joy,” gullüm is one of the building blocks of the LGBTI+ movement. The LGBTI+ movement is not stern or aloof. On the contrary, it is perhaps the most joyful, cheerful and fun of all political movements. Crying in the face of the injustices, oppression and violence we experience is normal and human. Laughing, however, is resistance.

'I sleep with armies within me and beside me'

Is it possible to hold on to joy in prison? What keeps you going?

First of all, myself. I am here not because I violated rights, but because I defended them. Besides the strength that comes from being imprisoned, I am naturally energetic and cheerful, I laugh loudly, and I adapt quickly to new circumstances. When something bad happens, instead of drowning myself in drama, I focus on how I can keep going.

Second, the LGBTI+ movement’s quick response. Before we had even been taken to the police station, our lawyers had already begun keeping watch there. Despite the risk of being detained themselves, our friends began protesting the next day, and from what I hear, demonstrations are continuing in many provinces. They made sure our case received attention from numerous national and international institutions and media outlets, from the European Parliament to The Times.

They arranged for lawmakers who support the movement to visit us here. More lawyers than I can count come to our ward every day. You could say that the lawyers handling our case are practically sleeping here with us.

Selin, Tina and Nina

Another source of strength is the way my friends at the Civil Society Development Center rallied around me. Just a few hours after I was detained, my dear friends took care of my dogs, made sure my flowers were watered regularly, stayed by my mother’s side, sent a truckload of books and letters to the prison, and made sure I did not have to worry about anything, financially or otherwise.

The love and support of my dear mother and my beloved sibling.

And finally, the dozens of letters and notes I receive every day, not from people I know personally, but from complete strangers. I spend my days reading these messages of support, sometimes tearing up and smiling at the same time. They do more than give me strength and lift my spirits. They also make me happier than I have been in quite some time.

Here, I sleep with armies within me and beside me. I consider it my duty not to lose my joy. I would consider it a disgrace not to remain standing.

'The LGBTI+ movement is among those that understand children’s rights best'

Rather than seeing LGBTI+s only through the lens of oppression and victimhood, what aspects of queer life would you like people on the outside to see?

I would like people on the outside to see the LGBTI+ movement’s dedication to children’s rights, its respect for them and the importance it places on them.

Despite the relentless accusations that we are encouraging children or harming them, which constantly hang over our heads like the sword of death, the LGBTI+ movement is probably one of the movements that best knows, understands and appreciates the importance of children’s rights, because of the violence, fear and loneliness we ourselves experienced as children. If this were something people could simply be encouraged into, everyone would presumably choose the identities that come with the greatest privilege.

What truly harms children is using them as a pretext to criminalize rights advocates. (NÖ/VK)