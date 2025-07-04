İzmir wildfires continue as thousands evacuated

Wildfires sweeping across Turkey’s western İzmir province have forced the evacuation of more than 50,000 people, with two fatalities confirmed and major disruptions reported across several districts.

The fires, which began on Jun 29, have affected the districts of Menderes, Seferihisar, Ödemiş, and Çeşme. Intense heat exceeding 40°C and wind gusts up to 50 kilometers per hour have fueled the rapid spread of flames, complicating firefighting efforts on multiple fronts.

Çeşme In Ödemiş, a firefighter and an 81-year-old bedridden man died from smoke inhalation, marking the first reported death in the region. Authorities said dozens of villages and neighborhoods were evacuated, with approximately 200 homes and several barns damaged or destroyed.

More than 1,000 personnel have been deployed in the firefighting operation, supported by helicopters, planes, and ground vehicles. However, ongoing high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds continue to hinder containment.

Ödemiş Smoke from the fires led to the temporary closure of İzmir’s Adnan Menderes Airport due to reduced visibility, further impacting local infrastructure.