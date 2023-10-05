TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 5 October 2023 16:47
 ~ Modified On: 5 October 2023 16:48
1 min Read

İzmir university students detained for protesting meal price hikes

Since October 3rd, students have been staging a protest in the cafeteria by making noise with cutlery, demanding a rollback of the meal price hikes.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/05/izmir-university-students-detained-for-protesting-meal-price-hikes.jpg

Students at the İzmir Dokuz Eylül University who were protesting meal price increases in the campus cafeteria were forcibly removed by the security staff.

Eight students among those removed were subsequently detained by the police, with the PSU also intervening to prevent students from documenting the detentions.

Since October 3rd, students have been staging a protest in the cafeteria by making noise with cutlery, demanding a rollback of the meal price hikes.

Yesterday, a consultant from the university's administration met with the protesting students, expressing their desire to resolve the issue. However, the students announced their intention to continue their protests until the price increases are reversed. (TY/VK)

Back to Top