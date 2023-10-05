İzmir university students detained for protesting meal price hikes

Students at the İzmir Dokuz Eylül University who were protesting meal price increases in the campus cafeteria were forcibly removed by the security staff.

Eight students among those removed were subsequently detained by the police, with the PSU also intervening to prevent students from documenting the detentions.

Dokuz Eylül Üniversitesi'nde yemekler %200'e yakın zamla 5,80'den 17TL'ye yükseltildi.



Ucuz ve nitelikli yemek hakkımızdan vazgeçmeyeceğiz!



Yemekhanede sesimizi yükseltirken rektör izniyle arkadaşlarımız gözaltına alındı.

Gözaltına alınanlar serbest bırakılsın!#deüreddediyor

Since October 3rd, students have been staging a protest in the cafeteria by making noise with cutlery, demanding a rollback of the meal price hikes.

Yesterday, a consultant from the university's administration met with the protesting students, expressing their desire to resolve the issue. However, the students announced their intention to continue their protests until the price increases are reversed. (TY/VK)