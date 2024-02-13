TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 13 February 2024 15:06
 ~ Modified On: 13 February 2024 15:23
1 min Read

It emerges that the captured ISIS member was working at Akkuyu Nuclear Plant construction

"It has been determined that the foreign national U.A., who was the subject of a diffusion message, was working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant" the police statement said.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
It emerges that the captured ISIS member was working at Akkuyu Nuclear Plant construction

Two suspects were detained yesterday (February 12) in Mersin in an operation targeting ISIS. After proceedings at the gendarmerie, the suspects were referred to the judiciary and subsequently arrested by the magistrate.

According to a statement released today by the Mersin Provincial Security Directorate, one of the detainees was identified as U.A., a Russian citizen who was the subject of a diffusion (urgent apprehension) was working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NGS) with a false identity.

According to a report on the Anadolu Agency, the police statement regarding the detainee arrested as part of operations aimed at detecting, exposing, and preventing ISIS activities in Turkey stated:

"It has been determined that the foreign national U.A., who was the subject of a diffusion message, was working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in the Gülnar district and was using false identity information issued under the name of the foreign national R.K. The arrested suspect has been subsequently detained by the court."

Diffusion message: A letter sent by a country to other countries in emergency situations regarding a suspect before requesting a red notice from Interpol.

(TY/PE)

ISIS suspects akkuyu nuclear plant
