İstanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa Municipality shifts from CHP to AKP

After the suspension of Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, who was detained over alleged corruption, the municipal council convened and elected AKP council member Eray Karadeniz as acting mayor.

The Gaziosmanpaşa Municipal Council gathered to elect a new acting mayor following Bahçetepe’s suspension. The meeting, chaired by Council First Vice President Erdoğan Yıldırım Özçelik, was held in the municipal building.

For the position of acting mayor, AKP nominated Eray Karadeniz, who also serves as the party’s group deputy chair in the council, while CHP nominated Murat Topaloğlu.

As neither candidate secured an absolute majority in the first two rounds, a third round was held. Karadeniz won with 21 votes, defeating CHP’s Topaloğlu, who received 16 votes.

Five more CHP mayors suspended from office

CHP holds majority in Avcılar and Büyükçekmece

In the Avcılar Municipal Council, CHP holds 24 seats, AKP has 10, MHP 2, and BBP 1. In Büyükçekmece, CHP holds 23 seats, AKP 12, and MHP 2. In Gaziosmanpaşa, the breakdown is 16 for AKP, 3 for MHP, and 16 for CHP.

The election of the acting mayor in Gaziosmanpaşa has concluded, while the selection processes continue in Avcılar and Büyükçekmece.

Bahçetepe: Let’s protect democracy

Hakan Bahçetepe, who won the March 31 elections and became the first CHP mayor of Gaziosmanpaşa in many years, sent a message from Marmara Prison in Silivri, where he is being held.

Via social media, Bahçetepe made the following appeal:

"Dear people of Gaziosmanpaşa, tomorrow, June 11, our municipal council will elect a new acting mayor. The administration of the Republican People’s Party, chosen by your will on March 31, 2024, must continue with the trust of the public. I call on AKP and MHP council members: honor the will of Gaziosmanpaşa, listen to your conscience. The future of this district must be shaped by the choice of its people. Let us together protect justice and democracy."

11 CHP mayors in prison On March 19, 2025, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was taken into custody over allegations of corruption and aiding a terrorist organization. He was arrested on March 23. On the same day, the Interior Ministry suspended him from office. On March 26, CHP council member Nuri Aslan was elected as deputy mayor of İBB. Several CHP district mayors in İstanbul have faced similar charges and arrests: Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer was arrested on Oct 30, 2024, for alleged “membership in a terrorist organization.” The Interior Ministry removed him on Oct 31 and appointed İstanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy as trustee.

was arrested on Oct 30, 2024, for alleged “membership in a terrorist organization.” The Interior Ministry removed him on Oct 31 and appointed İstanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy as trustee. Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat was arrested on Jan 17, 2025, on charges of “rigging public tenders” and “bribery.” He was removed from office the same day. On Jan 23, CHP council member Ömer Rasim Şişman was elected acting mayor.

was arrested on Jan 17, 2025, on charges of “rigging public tenders” and “bribery.” He was removed from office the same day. On Jan 23, CHP council member Ömer Rasim Şişman was elected acting mayor. Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler was detained on Mar 3, 2025, for “membership in a criminal organization” and “bid rigging.” He was removed by the Ministry on Mar 4, and CHP’s Özlem Vural Gürzel became acting mayor on Mar 10.

was detained on Mar 3, 2025, for “membership in a criminal organization” and “bid rigging.” He was removed by the Ministry on Mar 4, and CHP’s Özlem Vural Gürzel became acting mayor on Mar 10. Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık was arrested on Mar 23, 2025, on charges of “bid rigging” and “bribery.” He was suspended the same day, and CHP’s Önder Serkan Çebi was chosen as acting mayor on Mar 26.

was arrested on Mar 23, 2025, on charges of “bid rigging” and “bribery.” He was suspended the same day, and CHP’s Önder Serkan Çebi was chosen as acting mayor on Mar 26. Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan was detained on Mar 23, 2025, for allegedly “aiding a terrorist organization.” The same day, Şişli District Governor Cevdet Ertürkmen was appointed as trustee.

was detained on Mar 23, 2025, for allegedly “aiding a terrorist organization.” The same day, Şişli District Governor Cevdet Ertürkmen was appointed as trustee. Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün was arrested on Jun 3, 2025, for “receiving bribes” and “extortion through coercion.” The Interior Ministry suspended him on Jun 5.

was arrested on Jun 3, 2025, for “receiving bribes” and “extortion through coercion.” The Interior Ministry suspended him on Jun 5. Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara was detained on Jun 3, 2025, on charges of “extortion through coercion.” He was removed by the Ministry on Jun 5.

was detained on Jun 3, 2025, on charges of “extortion through coercion.” He was removed by the Ministry on Jun 5. Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe was arrested on Jun 3, 2025, for allegedly “accepting bribes.” He was suspended by the Interior Ministry on Jun 5. As part of the same operation, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar and Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin in Adana were also arrested on Jun 3, 2025, over “extortion through coercion.” Both were suspended from office on Jun 5. With these developments, the number of CHP mayors currently in pre-trial detention has risen to 11.

(AB/VC/DT)