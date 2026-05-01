İstanbul’s European side under 'lockdown' amid Taksim May Day ban; hundreds detained

İstanbul authorities closed roads and transit links across central districts on the city’s European side on May Day as police enforced a ban on gatherings in and around Taksim Square, detaining hundreds of people who attempted to march toward the area.

The Governor’s Office banned all public events in Beyoğlu, where Taksim Square is located, as well as nearby Beşiktaş, Şişli and Fatih districts. Police cordoned off Taksim Square and surrounding areas from the early morning. Metro stations and side streets in Taksim area were also closed, as well as ferries operating between the city's Asian and European sides.

Taksim Square, the historic site of May Day gatherings in İstanbul, has been closed to such events since 2012. Most labor unions and left-wing parties are marking the day in designated areas on the Asian side, while some groups attempted to reach Taksim.

After some unions and political parties called for a gathering in Şişli’s Mecidiyeköy district, several kilometers from Taksim, Halaskargazi and Büyükdere avenues were also closed starting around the Cevahir shopping mall. Police teams and water cannon vehicles were deployed at street entrances in the area.

#1Mayıs | Mecidiyeköy'de gözaltına alınan yurttaş gözaltı aracına götürülürken "Taksim halka kapatılamaz" sloganı attı.



📹: Evrim Kepenek ( @kepenekevrimm ) pic.twitter.com/rtmNuSNWhH — bianet (@bianet_org) May 1, 2026

Police also blocked filming of people surrounded or detained by officers by closing the area with shields. Those held inside the police cordon chanted, “Everywhere is Taksim, everywhere is resistance.”

Police later fired pepper spray at the crowd that tried to march from Mecidiyeköy to Taksim.

As the confrontation continued, more than 350 people were detained, according to the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

Later, police allowed members of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) to read out a statement in Mecidiyeköy while excluding other groups from the area. (EMK/VK)