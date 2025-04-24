İstanbulites spend night outdoors as earthquake triggers fears

Gezi Park: A forbidden zone for tents

One of the gathering points was the Gezi Park in the iconic Taksim Square. However, police prevented residents from pitching tents there while allowing those sitting in the par without tents. Plainclothes and riot police entered the park and forcibly removed tents, Sendika.org reported.

Park-goers questioned whether there was any official restriction in place banning tents in the park, arguing that Gezi was listed among the city's designated earthquake assembly areas and insisting they had a right to stay there due to unsafe conditions in their homes.

Sendika.org

When unable to respond to these questions, police cited another reason, saying, “Then everyone should pitch tents in the assembly areas and turn them into entertainment spots,” according to Sendika.org.

Gezi Park was the epicenter of the nationwide anti-government protests in 2013. The unrest was triggered by then-Prime Minister Erdoğan’s plan to demolish the park and construct a replica of an Ottoman-era artillery barracks as a leisure and retail complex.

Protesters against the project had set up tents in the park to prevent the removal of trees, emphasizing that the park was one of the few remaining green areas in the city. When police forcibly dismantled the tents and set them on fire, the protests quickly spread across the country.