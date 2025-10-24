İstanbul schools to close early due to forecasted heavy rain this evening

İstanbul governor’s office announced that schools operating on a two-shift schedule on the city’s European side will close early today due to expected thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the office said all public and private kindergartens, primary, middle, and high schools with split-day education schedules will end classes at 4 pm local time (GMT+3).

The decision aims to minimize traffic congestion and disruptions to transportation.

“According to assessments by the General Directorate of Meteorology, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to begin on the European side of İstanbul after midday today,” the statement read. “To prevent potential hardship due to increased traffic congestion, education at public and private kindergartens, primary, middle, and high schools with two-shift schedules will be suspended from 16.00 onward.”

School administrations will inform parents, and those wishing to pick up their children earlier will be allowed to do so. The statement also noted that measures would be taken by school staff and on-duty teachers to ensure the safety of students whose parents are unable to collect them early. (EMK/VK)