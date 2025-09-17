İstanbul's Bayrampaşa district mayor arrested amid 'corruption' investigations

The mayor of İstanbul’s Bayrampaşa district, Hasan Mutlu, was formally arrested late yesterday along with 25 others as part of a corruption investigation into the municipality.

The arrest brings the total number of mayors from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) currently in custody to 12, including Ekrem İmamoğlu, the suspended mayor of İstanbul.

Police launched an operation on Sep 13 targeting the Bayrampaşa Municipality as part of an investigation on charges including bribery, extortion, aggravated fraud, and bid rigging.

Of the 45 individuals detained in the operation, 36 were brought before a judge laye yesterday. The court ordered the arrest of 26 individuals, including Mutlu and 19 others, followed by seven more from a second group of detainees. Nine others were released.

Aydın mayor files complaint against former party leader after joining Erdoğan’s AKP

Shortly after being taken into custody on Sep 13, Mutlu issued a statement claiming that his detention was politically motivated.

“We have been unlawfully arrested for bringing services back to Bayrampaşa after 30 years,” he said, referring to the CHP's win in the 2024 polls. “There is no concrete evidence or valid legal basis. Our only crime is refusing to bow to pressure and threats.”

“We have never taken a step back from our principles or stance, and we never will. We will not surrender. These dark days will pass, and the sun will rise again over Bayrampaşa, İstanbul, and Turkey," he added.

Corruption probes targeting CHP

The investigation into Bayrampaşa Municipality is part of a broader series of legal actions against CHP-run municipalities. İmamoğlu and 11 district mayors from the CHP are currently in detention as part of separate corruption investigations.

The mayors of Antalya and Adana, Muhittin Böcek and Zeydan Karalar, have also been in pre-trial detention since July. Despite their removal from office, the CHP has retained control over these municipalities except for İstanbul's Beykoz district.

Under current practice, the government does not exercise its authority to appoint a trustee to the municipalities in cases not involving terrorism-related charges. Instead, municipal councils are allowed to elect an acting mayor, and the CHP holds the majority in those councils.

Court-appointed CHP İstanbul head enters office with police escort

The CHP has been under increasing pressure from a series of judicial proceedings since early this year. On one front, lawsuits have been filed over alleged irregularities during the party’s 2023 congress, including accusations of vote buying that led to the current leadership’s rise. On the other, corruption investigations have targeted municipalities controlled by the CHP.

The opposition party views these cases as attempts by the government to undermine its success in the 2024 local elections. (VK)