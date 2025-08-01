TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY
Date published: 1 August 2025 13:28
 ~ Modified On: 1 August 2025 13:30
1 min Read

İstanbul retail inflation reaches 42.48% in July

The Chamber of Commerce data shows a 23.80% increase since the beginning of the year in the city.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
İstanbul retail inflation reaches 42.48% in July

Retail prices in İstanbul rose by 2.62% in July, bringing the annual inflation rate to 42.48%, according to data released by the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

The chamber's İstanbul Consumer Price Index also showed a 23.80% increase since the beginning of the year.

Among monthly changes, the highest increase was seen in the healthcare sector at 8.08%, followed by housing at 6.39% and alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 6.27%.

Other categories included various goods and services (3.15%), communications (2.48%), household goods (2.36%), restaurants and hotels (2.10%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.03%). Smaller increases were recorded in entertainment and culture (0.60%), transportation (0.50%), education (0.13%), and clothing and footwear (0.05%).

In comparison, the monthly increase in June was 1.77% for retail prices and 1.93% for wholesale prices.

Year-on-year, retail prices rose 44.38% in June, while wholesale prices increased 37.36%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) is scheduled to release nationwide inflation figures on Aug 4.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which cut interest rates by 300 basis points at its Jul 24 meeting, stated that the data pointed to a "temporary increase in monthly inflation." (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
inflation
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top