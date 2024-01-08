İstanbul raises public transport fares by up to 28%

The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has raised public transportation fares by up to 28.09%.

The UKOME meeting, presided over by the municipality’s deputy secretary general Gürkan Akgün, took place at the Çırpıcı Social Facilities. The proposal for a nearly 30% increase in fees for public transportation, taxis, school buses, and personnel shuttle services was discussed and ultimately approved.

Under the approved proposal, electronic ticket prices will see an 18% increase, with the fare rising from 15 to 17.70 liras (1 US dollar = 29.89 Turkish liras). Student fares will climb from 7.32 to 8.64 Liras, and discounted fares will increase from 10.74 to 12.67 Liras. The long-distance fare for Marmaray will also surge from 33.20 to 39.17 Liras.

Monthly subscriptions have not been spared from the increases, with the general subscription rising from 1177 to 1388 Liras, and the student monthly subscription jumping from 212 to 250 Liras.

Taxi fees

Taxi fees have witnessed notable adjustments, with the initial metering fee experiencing a 28.09% increase from 19.17 to 24.55 Liras. Similarly, the yellow taxi distance charge per kilometer rose from 13.75 to 17.61 Liras, the time-based tariff increased from 152.73 to 195.63 Liras per hour, and the taxi boarding fee climbed from 70 to 90 Liras.

The fee structure for 8+1 taxis has been equalized with yellow taxis as part of the implemented adjustments.

In minibuses, the shortest distance fee up to 4 kilometers has increased from 12 to 15.50 Liras. For distances ranging between 4-7 kilometers, the fee rose from 13 to 16.50 Liras, and for 7-11 kilometers, it increased from 14 to 18 Liras. The rates for distances between 11-15 kilometers and 15-20 kilometers have risen to 18.50 Liras and 20 Liras, respectively. For distances beyond 20 kilometers, the per-kilometer charge increased from 50 kuruş to 65 kuruş, while the student fare climbed from 8 to 10 Liras.

Moreover, school bus fees for distances up to 1 kilometer have increased from 1300 to 1665 Liras, with the new rates taking effect from the second half of the academic year. Meanwhile, personnel shuttle fees for 10-17 seat minibuses rose from 675.84 to 865.69 Liras. (HA/VK)