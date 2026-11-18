The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested permission to investigate Şahap Kavcıoğlu, former chair of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), as part of an ongoing investigation into investment funds.

The prosecutor's office submitted the request to the Treasury and Finance Ministry. The ministry subsequently assigned its Inspection Board to conduct a preliminary review of the allegations against Kavcıoğlu.

Kavcıoğlu resigned as BDDK chair on Nov 11.

Kavcıoğlu denies involvement in fund scandal In a statement following his resignation, Kavcıoğlu said he had stepped down to prevent damage to the institution's reputation. He denied any connection to the fund scandal, saying neither he nor his family members or relatives had money invested in the funds or the stock market.

Erdoğan says 161 billion liras paid to investors

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who also chairs the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), addressed the fund investigation during his party's parliamentary group meeting.

Erdoğan said authorities were closely monitoring the investigation and maintained that the process was being conducted transparently.

"Those who committed this organized wrongdoing against Turkey's economy and our capital markets are being held individually accountable for the crimes they committed," Erdoğan said.

He also provided an update on payments to investors in funds undergoing liquidation.

According to Erdoğan, substantial progress has been made on interim payments over approximately two months, with total payments reaching around 161 billion liras.

"The total amount paid to date has reached approximately 161 billion liras. Not a single lira of treasury or public funds has been used for this amount," he said.

Erdoğan said at least one payment had been made to 444,987 of the 455,758 investors covered by the liquidation process.

He added that 371,021 investors had recovered their net investment amounts or principal, representing approximately 81 percent of all affected investors.

Background of the investigation The fund investigation first came to public attention on Sep 9. On Sep 30, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office requested permission from the Treasury and Finance Ministry to investigate former Capital Markets Board (SPK) chair İbrahim Ömer Gönül on allegations of misconduct in public office. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek assigned the ministry's Inspection Board to conduct a preliminary review of the request on Oct 2. The ministry subsequently granted permission to investigate Gönül. Kavcıoğlu resigned from his position as BDDK chair on Nov 11. On Nov 18, prosecutors sought permission to investigate him as well. Number of detainees held in custody rises to 123 The number of people held in pretrial detention as part of the fund investigation has risen to 123. As of Nov 18, senior executives, former public officials and other prominent figures detained pending trial include: Tera Yatırım and Tera Portföy: Emre Tezmen, chair of Tera Yatırım Holding.

Emre Alkin, board member of Tera Yatırım.

Kerem Alkin, independent board member of Tera Yatırım.

Alper Öztürk, former general manager of Tera Portföy.

Emir Münir Sarpyener, CEO of Tera Yatırım.

Erdin Özel, chair of Tera Portföy. Pusula Holding and Pusula Portföy: Serdar Turhan, chair of Pusula Holding.

Muhammet Yarız, chair of Pusula Portföy. Insurance and finance: Nihat Kırmızı, chair of Doğa Sigorta.

Taha Çakmak, former general manager of Türkiye Sigorta.

Gürol Sami Özer, deputy general manager of Türkiye Sigorta. Public institutions: Erkan Kilimci, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (TCMB).

Korkmaz Enes Ergun, former CEO of Borsa İstanbul, detained on allegations of accepting bribes.

Enver Usca, former deputy chair of the SPK.

Yunus Arıncı, former general manager of Takasbank. Banking regulation and banking: Muhammet Erişen, deputy chair of the BDDK.

Bilal Soysal, head of the BDDK's Third Department.

Murat Yönaç, general manager of Adil Katılım Bankası. Politics and bureaucracy: Ertan Aydın, former AKP lawmaker and former adviser to the prime minister.

Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, former minister, detained on allegations of membership in a criminal organization and violations of the Capital Markets Law.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.