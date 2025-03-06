TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 6 March 2025 09:52
 ~ Modified On: 6 March 2025 10:09
2 min Read

İstanbul professor dismissed amid allegations of abuse during 'conversion therapies'

The allegations first emergd on social media, where a person claimed they were sent to Akın's sessions at the age of 16.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
İstanbul professor dismissed amid allegations of abuse during 'conversion therapies'

Prof. Ahmet Akın, a faculty member at İstanbul Medeniyet University's Faculty of Educational Sciences, has been dismissed from his position following allegations of harassment and abuse of minors.

The university issued an official statement addressing the claims against Akın, announcing that an investigation had been launched. It also confirmed that he had been removed from his role as the head of the Psychological Counseling and Guidance Department.

"İstanbul Medeniyet University is closely monitoring the allegations against Prof. Dr. Ahmet Akın, a faculty member at the Faculty of Educational Sciences, which were brought to public attention through a media report. In response to these claims, the necessary review and investigation have been initiated in accordance with the relevant regulations. We assure the public that the process will be conducted fairly, transparently, and objectively," the university stated.

Following the allegations, the university removed Akın’s academic profile from its official website. It also announced that Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Boyacı had been appointed as the new head of the Psychological Counseling and Guidance Department.

Background on the allegations

The accusations against Akın first surfaced on social media, where an anonymous user claimed that he conducted "conversion therapy" sessions targeting homosexual and transgender youth. These sessions allegedly involved both physical and emotional abuse.

One individual who said they were a victim of Akın’s actions stated that they had been sent to his sessions by their family at the age of 16 because being an LGBTI+ person. They alleged that during one session, Akın harassed them and engaged in inappropriate behavior in his office.

Responding to claims that he conducted "conversion therapy," Akın stated, "I don’t even call this therapy. As you know, therapy is for psychological issues. These children have gone off track." Addressing the abuse and harassment allegations, he said, "Thank God, I have never had any kind of physical, sexual, or inappropriate interaction with any of them."

Akın also suggested that "Zionist lobbies" were behind the accusations and announced that he would pursue legal action. (AEK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
harassment refugee LGBTI+s abuse
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top