Police in İstanbul detained nine suspected members of the Daltons (Daltonlar) crime gang this morning after members of the group gave an interview to German public broadcaster ZDF.

The interview, produced as part of ZDF’s investigative journalism program “Frontal,” was aired yesterday and excerpts from it widely circulated on social media.

The İstanbul Security Directorate's organized crime units launched simultaneous raids reportedly targeting group members who appeared on the documentary. Police apprehended group members and seized an unlicensed handgun, 28 rounds of ammunition and three laptops during the searches.

The 65-minute documentary examines a power struggle between organized crime groups in Berlin in recent years and their connections to Turkey.

During the documentary, a masked individual displayed an automatic weapon inside a vehicle.

Asked by the reporter how many weapons the group had, the individual replied, “More than you can count.”

“I can’t tell you that,” the individual said when asked where the weapons came from.

What are Turkey’s ‘new-generation’ crime gangs? The Daltons are among several criminal organizations in Turkey described by prosecutors and researchers as “new-generation” gangs. Many emerged from neighborhood networks in İstanbul before expanding through ties with established organized crime groups. While they engage in traditional criminal activities such as extortion and drug trafficking, these gangs are distinguished by their extensive use of social media, recruitment of minors and young adults, and reliance on people outside their core membership to carry out crimes. Among the most prominent groups are the Daltons, the Caspers (Casperlar) and the Redkits (Redkitler), alongside the criminal network led by Barış Boyun, who has been jailed in Italy since May 2024. According to prosecutors in Turkey, the Daltons broke away from Boyun’s organization in Mar 2024. Several of these groups take their names from cartoon characters. The Daltonlar are named after the outlaw brothers in Lucky Luke, while the Redkitler take their name from the comic series’ Turkish title, Red Kit. The gangs use social media to recruit members, intimidate rivals and cultivate a public image through posts featuring weapons, cash and luxury lifestyles. A 2025 study published in the Opus Journal of Society research examined 158 posts across six TikTok accounts linked to the Daltons, which collectively accumulated around 102 million views. Unlike traditional organized crime groups, these networks also frequently commission crimes without requiring those carrying them out to become permanent members. Such activities are typically carried out through "listings" on social media and messaging apps. Rivalries between the gangs have also extended beyond Turkey. The conflict between the Daltons and the Caspers has spread to several European countries, including Germany.

(VK)