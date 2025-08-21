İstanbul orders removal of stray dogs ahead of school reopening

The İstanbul Governor’s Office has ordered the immediate collection of stray dogs across the city, citing public safety concerns as schools prepare to reopen next month.

In a directive issued today, the governor’s office said reports of stray dog packs roaming in certain neighborhoods continue to reach authorities. It warned that the situation poses a threat to residents, particularly with the new school term approaching.

“Stray dogs roaming in packs are creating a threat to the safety of our citizens,” the statement said. “With schools reopening soon, it is expected that these complaints and grievances will increase. In this context, collection activities for stray animals across our province, especially around schools and areas with high pedestrian activity, must be carried out urgently within the framework of current legislation.”

The decision recalled Turkey’s amended animal protection law, passed in Jul 2024. Under the law, municipalities are responsible for collecting unowned or weakened animals and placing them in shelters. They are also authorized to euthanize dogs under certain conditions, including aggressive behavior, terminal illness, or being deemed unsuitable for adoption.

The governor’s office noted that a commission established under the new regulations has been meeting monthly since March, with findings regularly submitted to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry. Despite these measures, the office said complaints about stray dogs continue.

The directive was sent to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, district municipalities, district governors, the police, the gendarmerie, and other relevant institutions. (TY/VK)