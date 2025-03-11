İstanbul municipalities face terrorism investigation over alleged financing of DHKP-C

Thirty-two individuals were detained this morning in raids across 34 locations in İstanbul as part of an investigation into several opposition-run district municipalities over financing terrorism and bid rigging allegations.

Among the raided locations were municipal buildings of Maltepe, Ataşehir, Sarıyer, and Şişli districts, all run by the Republican People's Party (CHP). Officials from these municipalities are accused of financing the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), a Marxist armed group active since the 1990s.

Six more people are still being sought by the police while two former mayors and one deputy mayor were summoned as witnesses or complainants.

Textile company allegedly run by DHKP-C

The investigation is centered around Kazova Tekstil, a company that the prosecutors believe was operating under the DHKP-C's orders.The company shut down in 2013, leaving 94 workers without compensation. In response, about a dozen workers "occupied" the factory, took control of the remaining machines, and began production and sales.

According to the prosecutors, the DHKP-C orchesrated these events through its Revolutionary Workers Movement (DİH) branch to seize the factory. In 2014 and 2015, the Marxist group used the company to secure financial resources through "irregularly awarded" municipal tenders in Sarıyer and Şişli.

Prosecutors also allege that two Kazova employees approached the Ataşehir, Maltepe, Sarıyer, and Şişli municipalities between 2014 and 2016, requesting financial aid.

The case is based on testimony from a former DHKP-C member who cooperated with authorities under effective remorse laws.

Kazova workers’ occupation

Having financial difficulties, Kazova Tekstil shut down in Jan 2013, after placing 94 workers on compulsory leave and eventually leaving them without severance pay or salaries. The company’s owners, Ümit Somuncu and Mustafa Umut Somuncu, allegedly emptied the factory and disappeared.

In response, a group of 11 workers staged a tent protest outside the factory, later joining larger demonstrations. After being blocked by police while attempting to protest in Taksim on May 1, 2013, the workers occupied the factory on Jun 28, citing inspiration from the occupation of İstanbul's Gezi Park in protests attended by millions of people.

Using the rmeaining machinery, the workers began producing sweaters in September, sending the first batch to women and children in prison who had written them letters of support. In Nov 2013, they won a lawsuit granting them ownership of the factory’s machinery as compensation for their unpaid wages.

Investigations targeting CHP municipalities

Opposition-led municipalies in İstanbul, including the Metropolitan Municipality, are currently subject to multiple investigations.

Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer was arrested on terrorism charges in October, with one of the accusations linked to statements made in 2012-2013. Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolt was arrested in January in a corruption in investigation. Both mayors were removed from office and trustees were appointed in their place.

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler was arrested earlier this month. He was replaced replaced by Özlem Vural-Gürzel, also a CHP member, after an election in the municipal council.

Ataşehir and Maltepe deputy mayors were among the 10 detained individuals terror-related investigations last month. The investigation concerns the CHP's alliance with the pro-Kurdish DEM Party during the 2024 local elections. Prosecutors allege that the two parties collaborated in the elections to maximize their number of seats in municipal councils, and this collaboration was carried out under the PKK's orders. (HA/VK)