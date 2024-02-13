İstanbul Medical Chamber expresses support for Prof. Korur-Fincancı

The İstanbul Medical Chamber has issued a statement regarding the targeting of Prof. Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, the President of the Central Council of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), in the documentary "Adnan" by 140journos.

The Chamber emphasized that Fincancı's commentary on the physical findings recorded in forensic reports and the allegations of "torture," stemming from her past expertise, were presented in the documentary in an unscientific and unethical manner, without providing an opportunity for a "reasonable response":

"We do not accept the attempt to shift the responsibility for the crimes committed by a structure that has been 'protected' for years by various political and bureaucratic circles, concealing the real perpetrators, onto scientific reports in a surprisingly misguided manner.

"As the İstanbul Chamber of Physicians, we remind the public that the right to a fair trial is a legal right for every individual and that torture is a crime against humanity, regardless of the target.

"We condemn the producers of this documentary, which unjustly targets Şebnem Korur Fincancı, who has dedicated her professional life to combating torture and normalizes torture. We call on them to adhere to the principles of journalism and ethical values. We expect an immediate end to the misinformation that has emerged." (AS/VK)