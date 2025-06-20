İstanbul mayor's lawyer arrested in same corruption investigation

A lawyer representing the suspended İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is currently in pretrial detention, has been arrested as part of a widening investigation targeting the municipality.

Attorney Mehmet Pehlivan was detained late yesterday after being summoned by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. He refused to testify, citing the lack of required permission from the Justice Ministry under the Attorneyship Law.

Following his refusal, prosecutors requested his arrest on charges of "membership in a criminal organization." Pehlivan was subsequently brought before a criminal judgeship of peace, which ruled in favor of his detention.

Pehlivan was previously detained on Mar 27 under the Law on the Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime. He denied all accusations and was released after one day, under an international travel ban.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is treating İmamoğlu as a "suspect in leading a criminal organization," according to the case file.

Background

İmamoğlu was detained on Mar 19 and remanded in custody four days later on corruption charges, sparking widespread protests across the country, particularly in İstanbul.

The Interior Ministry suspended him from his mayoral duties following his arrest while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) declared İmamoğlu its presidential candidate for the next elextions, scheduled for 2028.

While the opposition views İmamoğlu's imprisonment as politically motivated given he was considered a strong challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the investigation has broadened since March.

That initial sweep had resulted in 94 detentions, with 54, including İmamoğlu, remanded in custody. A second wave followed on Apr 26, detaining 52 people and leading to the arrest of 18, including İmamoğlu’s brother-in-law Cevat Kaya and Boğaziçi Planning Director Elçin Karaoğlu.

A third wave on May 20 targeted municipal subsidiaries. Of the 22 detained, 20 were arrested. The fourth operation on May 23 resulted in 46 detentions and 25 arrests and a further 22 individuals were arrested on Jun 3 following a fifth wave of the operations. (VK)