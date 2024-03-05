İstanbul Mayor reacts to the government on Gaza: 'Begin by stopping trade first'

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) dispatched 5 trucks of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where Israel continues its attacks. The trucks, loaded with supplies from the İBB Supply and Goods Directorate Central Depot, were sent off today with the participation of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Stating, "No one can lead us away from the concepts of human dignity by engaging in rhetoric," İmamoğlu noted that following the onset of Israeli attacks, they decided to send aid to Gaza during a meeting of the İBB Assembly.

The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) candidate of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Murat Kurum had stated on March 1, "The oppressed in Gaza will rejoice, our brothers extending their hands to us in Gaza will rejoice on March 31," referring to the local elections to be held on March 31.

“You wouldn't wait to win in İstanbul to reach out to Gaza”

İmamoğlu, who said "He ends up being the spokesperson for Turkey's rhetoric-filled but actually passive and timid foreign policy" regarding Kurum, continued his words, "He claims that he will resolve the processes related to Gaza when he is elected in İstanbul. Actually, unintentionally, he's criticizing Mr. President regarding Palestine. Of course, I can't help but wonder what he will do if the authority that appointed him gets angry tomorrow, saying 'Did you consult me when you mentioned Gaza?'"

İmamoğlu continued his remarks:

"For months, while the oppressed in Palestine are suffering, those who couldn't halt trade, who couldn't pull their ships into ports, shamelessly and without embarrassment, are trying to use Gaza rhetoric as material for the İstanbul elections. If you were a bit sincere, you would show the resilience demonstrated by the South African government. You wouldn't wait to win the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality to reach out to Gaza. You don't even have such authority. Do your job, fulfill your duty. That's why I'm saying here, start by halting trade first."

Palestinian student: "Boycott is very, very important"

After concluding his speech, İmamoğlu handed the floor to Yusuf Barakat, a Palestinian student living in Turkey with his mother, sister, and brother, while his father remains stranded in Gaza due to the conflict.

Barakat, noting that there are 7,000 Palestinian students studying in Turkey, stated, "We will not win our struggle for independence solely with weapons. I firmly believe that we will also win with science and by conducting beautiful research."

Barakat also drew attention to the campaign led by BDS Turkey (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement) aimed at terminating "sister city" agreements with Israel:

"I urge all municipalities in Turkey not to use products from Israel. Boycott is crucial. Despite the ongoing shameful and disproportionate war, there are still friendship agreements between municipalities. I also request the cancellation of these agreements."

The 'sister city' protocol between Adana and Beersheba canceled

