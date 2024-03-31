TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 31 March 2024 20:35
 ~ Modified On: 31 March 2024 20:37
2 min Read

İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu 'pleased' with initial results

"According to the data, we can say that our citizens have shown the reflection of their trust in us," said the incumbent mayor.

Evrim Kepenek
TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu 'pleased' with initial results

Following the closure of the polls in Istanbul, which ranks among the cities where the election results are most eagerly awaited, the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu stepped in front of the cameras.

Here are the highlights from İmamoğlu's speech:

"We've obtained data reaching up to 40 percent. According to the data, we can say that our citizens have shown the reflection of their trust in us. We have a very serious data flow system. The current picture we see is extremely pleasing to us. No election concludes before it's over, so the vote sorting process continues. Initially, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality votes are being sorted."

"We can see and talk about these votes in the first stage. However, there are two documents that are equally important for us. One of them is the data for district municipality mayors, and the other is the council data. The result of the data we obtain from these elections will be formed in a few minutes. I sincerely thank our citizens who cast their votes."

"According to the process, I will come before you with our esteemed provincial chairman Mr. Özgür Çelik to make a statement. Our eyes and ears are on our colleagues who serve on behalf of our party, especially the over 33,000 polling station officials. We expect diligent and diligent feedback from them. Above all, I wish the results to be auspicious for our city, our districts, and our entire country. I congratulate those who fasted during the Ramadan month and the acceptance of their fasts."

İmamoğlu also emphasized that he would make a new statement in the coming hours. (EMK/VK)

2024 local elections
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar,...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

show more
other articles
CHP nominates femicide suspect for mayor in Kars
26 March 2024
CHP nominates femicide suspect for mayor in Kars
A day with DEM candidates in İstanbul
20 March 2024
A day with DEM candidates in İstanbul
Men killed 37 women in February
7 March 2024
Men killed 37 women in February
Houses on Bayram Street sealed: 'We are not leaving'
4 March 2024
Houses on Bayram Street sealed: 'We are not leaving'
Houses of transgender individuals on Bayram street in İstanbul's Beyoğlu sealed
1 March 2024
Houses of transgender individuals on Bayram street in İstanbul's Beyoğlu sealed
Back to Top