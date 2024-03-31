İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu 'pleased' with initial results

Following the closure of the polls in Istanbul, which ranks among the cities where the election results are most eagerly awaited, the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu stepped in front of the cameras.

Here are the highlights from İmamoğlu's speech:

"We've obtained data reaching up to 40 percent. According to the data, we can say that our citizens have shown the reflection of their trust in us. We have a very serious data flow system. The current picture we see is extremely pleasing to us. No election concludes before it's over, so the vote sorting process continues. Initially, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality votes are being sorted."

"We can see and talk about these votes in the first stage. However, there are two documents that are equally important for us. One of them is the data for district municipality mayors, and the other is the council data. The result of the data we obtain from these elections will be formed in a few minutes. I sincerely thank our citizens who cast their votes."

"According to the process, I will come before you with our esteemed provincial chairman Mr. Özgür Çelik to make a statement. Our eyes and ears are on our colleagues who serve on behalf of our party, especially the over 33,000 polling station officials. We expect diligent and diligent feedback from them. Above all, I wish the results to be auspicious for our city, our districts, and our entire country. I congratulate those who fasted during the Ramadan month and the acceptance of their fasts."

İmamoğlu also emphasized that he would make a new statement in the coming hours. (EMK/VK)