Date published: 20 October 2025 11:34
 ~ Modified On: 20 October 2025 11:54
2 min Read

İstanbul man agrees to pay ‘alimony’ for cats’ care after divorce settlement

While pets are considered "movable property" under Turkish civil law, some court decisions in recent years have allowed for such arrangements based on the Animal Protection Law.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

İstanbul man agrees to pay 'alimony' for cats' care after divorce settlement
Tom Fisk/Pexels

A man in İstanbul has agreed to cover long-term care costs for his two cats as part of a divorce settlement, marking a rare inclusion in such agreements in Turkey.

Buğra B. filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Ezgi B., citing irreconcilable differences. The couple reached a mutual agreement to dissolve the marriage and submitted a settlement protocol to the court, which included a clause for the care of the couple's cats, according to a report by the daily Hürriyet.

While both parties waived any claims for alimony beyond what was agreed, Buğra B. consented to provide financial support specifically for their two cats, who will remain in Ezgi B.’s custody, in addition to paying 550,000 liras in material compensation to Ezgi B.

“The parties have agreed that the two cats belonging to Buğra B. will stay with Ezgi B.,” the protocol stated. “As long as the cats remain with Ezgi B., and in any case for up to 10 years, Buğra B. will pay 10,000 liras per month for their care, in quarterly installments.”

The amount will be adjusted annually based on Turkey's official inflation rates.

Under the Turkish Civil Code, pets are still considered movable property. However, in recent years, some court decisions based on the Animal Protection Law No. 5199 have allowed for arrangements concerning the custody, care, and financial support of pets following divorce.

The case is expected to be reviewed in court in the coming days. (VK)

