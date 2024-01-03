İstanbul Governorate: 'We allow demonstrations at places that will not affect urban life'

On January 1, the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) and the National Will Platform organized a march on the Galata Bridge under the theme "Condolences to our Martyrs, Support to Palestine, Damnation to Israel."

The Galata Bridge was closed to traffic during the march which was attended by Justice and Development Party (AKP) İstanbul Deputy and former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Mustafa Şentop, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the İlim Yayma Foundation and High Advisory Board Member of TÜGVA (also the son of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) Bilal Erdoğan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation Selçuk Bayraktar, former Minister of Treasury and Finance (and also the son-in-law of President Erdoğan) Berat Albayrak, and many AKP deputies and political party representatives.

The designated area for this event has sparked public debates since the İstanbul Governorate has long been banning activities of opposition groups, especially women's demonstrations, citing non-compliance with Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations.

We asked the İstanbul Governorate whether the Galata Bridge is designated as a meeting and demonstration area and whether a permit application was submitted to the Governorate for the march.

According to the statement made by the Governorate to bianet, the Palestine Initiative applied for the march, and the Governorate granted permission for the march under Law No. 2911.

A Governorate official, who spoke to bianet on condition of anonymity, said the following: "We haven't made an official statement on the matter, but the issue is as follows: The Palestine Initiative applied to us for the region. Law No. 2911 determines the areas in İstanbul where meetings and demonstrations can take place, and these are renewed every year. The İstanbul Governorate allocated this area for two reasons. Firstly, the requested date was January 1 when the traffic in the Eminönü-Galata area is almost not present, meaning it wouldn't pose any obstacle to the general flow, traffic, or urban life of the city. The second reason is the social consensus on the issue of Gaza, meaning that all segments of society have a justifiable reaction for what is happening in Gaza. The governorate allocated and permitted this area for these reasons."

The official stated that the İstanbul Governorate has granted permission for 30 demonstration requests in the last six months. They cited the example of the Alevi community's "Secular Education, Human Life, Democratic" rally in Kadıköy on December 10, 2023, indicating that they allow events in locations that will not disrupt the general flow of the city.

"In the last six months, we have given positive responses to 30 requests for locations not on the current list.

Most recently, the Alevi Confederation of Associations organized a march and meeting at Kadıköy Pier Square. We gave permission for that as well. İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality had an event, and we similarly approved it. Both were held in areas outside of those designated as meeting and rally spaces.

It is for these reasons that we granted permission for the event on Galata Bridge, Unkapanı Bridge, and Eminönü Square. These are the reasons for the Governorate's approval. In cases where there is perceived social consensus on issues, Our governorate provides positive responses to such requests on issues on which there is social consensus," the official added. (RT/PE)