İstanbul governor warns of fines for loud music in public spaces

The İstanbul Governor’s Office has issued a public warning regarding the use of personal music devices in public spaces, following complaints about loud music causing disturbances.

In a statement released today, the office said individuals playing music at high volumes using portable speakers or similar devices in areas such as public transport, stations, squares, beaches, coastal areas, and picnic spots will face administrative fines under Article 36 of the Misdemeanor Law No. 5326, which classifies such acts as “noise.”

“Recent complaints submitted to our office indicate that noise is being caused by personal music devices in areas where people gather such as public transportation vehicles, stops, beaches, coastlines, picnic areas, and other open public spaces," reads the statement.

“To prevent this, those who create noise pollution with personal music devices in squares, crowded open areas, public transport vehicles and stops, as well as along coastlines and beaches, will be fined in accordance with Article 36 of Law No. 5326.”

The governor's office added that inspections will be stepped up: “Under the coordination of district governors, necessary measures will be taken by local administrations, general law enforcement, and municipal police units to enforce these rules.”

Law No. 5326 on Misdemeanors, Article 36 (1) A person who causes noise in a way to disturb the peace and tranquility of others shall be imposed an administrative fine of fifty Turkish Liras. (2) If this act is committed within the scope of the activity of a commercial enterprise, the real or legal person who owns the enterprise shall be imposed an administrative fine from one thousand Turkish Liras to five thousand Turkish Liras. (3) The administrative fine for this misdemeanor shall be decided by law enforcement or municipal police officers.

(TY/VK)