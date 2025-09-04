İstanbul governor bans Enrico Macias concert after calls for protest over support for Israel

The İstanbul Governor’s Office has canceled a scheduled concert by French-Algerian singer Enrico Macias, citing his public support for Zionism and growing calls for protests against the event.

The ban applies to all public events, including concerts, performances, marches, press statements, and sit-ins, planned for Sep 5 at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater and the surrounding area. Authorities said the decision was prompted by widespread calls to protest the 87-year-old singer’s performance.

In a statement, the governor’s office said, “Demonstrations planned to protest the genocidal acts committed by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza and its supporters could place our young people in a legally unjust position and lead to grievances.”

Born Gaston Ghrenassia, Macias has faced criticism over the years for his vocal support of Israel and his self-described identity as a “friend of Zionism.” Protesters had accused him of spreading Zionist propaganda, citing both his public statements and political connections to Israel.

Macias gained immense popularity in Turkey during the 1960s, becoming a household name with his French-language songs that carried Oriental musical influences. His Algerian background and melodic style made him widely accepted by Turkish audiences. Several of his songs were adapted into Turkish by local artists, and he also performed some songs in Turkish. (VK)