İstanbul ferries celebrates its 173rd anniversary

İstanbul's ferry lines celebrates its 173rd anniversary with a nostalgic short film titled "The Sound of İstanbul" and a photo exhibition titled "From Şirket-i Hayriye to İstanbul ferry lines: A 173-Year Sea Journey," featuring selections from Ali Bozoğlu's archive.

In "The Sound of İstanbul" the transformation of the ferry lines from the 1950s to the present is narrated through the eyes of passengers. The film offers glimpses ranging from the old İstanbul scenery to present-day ferry journeys, and it has been shared with viewers on social media.

The exhibition, on the other hand, features photographs that span from the establishment of Şirket-i Hayriye on January 17, 1851, to today's ferry lines, reflecting the increased demand for transportation between İstanbul and the Bosphorus in the mid-19th century. Ferries were introduced as a result of the surge in demand and the inadequacy of traditional transportation means, such as rowboats, in meeting the demand in terms of safety, comfort, and carrying capacity.

The exhibition, which will meet visitors on the Paşabahçe Ferry today, tells the story of ferries from the 1800s to the present through selected photos from maritime historian Ali Bozoğlu's archive. The exhibition also includes photographs depicting current construction activities at the Haliç Shipyard, one of the world's oldest active shipyards.

As part of the activities, 100 children will embark on a ferry tour on Saturday, January 20, within the scope of the "Special Bosphorus Tour for Children Who Cannot See the Sea or Experience the Bosphorus Tour" project conducted in collaboration with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Social Services Directorate. (AÖ/PE)