İstanbul fans distribute sweets in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Fans of legendary rock and metal musician Ozzy Osbourne marked his death by handing out traditional sweets in İstanbul’s Maltepe district.

The gesture was shared on social media by a user named Kaan Özdinçer, apparently the organize of the event, who posted a photo of a mobile dessert truck with an LED sign that read “In memory of Ozzy Osbourne.”

The sweets being distributed were lokma, a donut-like pastry traditionally given out in Turkey to commemorate those who have passed away.

Osbourne, who had many fans in Turkey, performed in İstanbul in 2010.

Born on Dec 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England, John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne rose to fame in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, pioneering a new era in heavy metal. The band redefined the genre’s aesthetic with dark-themed lyrics and heavy riffs that created not only an emotional but also a visceral connection with listeners.

After parting ways with Black Sabbath, Osbourne launched a solo career that spanned more than five decades. He became known not only for his music but also for his larger-than-life public persona, earning him the nickname “Prince of Darkness.”

Osbourne was announced dead by his family yesterday. While no cause of death was provided, Osbourne had experienced various health issues in recent years. He had performed his farewell concert on Jul 5. (VK)