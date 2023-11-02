TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 November 2023 17:08
 ~ Modified On: 2 November 2023 17:11
2 min Read

İstanbul faces drought crisis as reservoir levels plummet

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
AA/File

High temperatures in İstanbul and across Turkey have taken a toll on the water levels in the city's reservoirs, raising concerns over a potential drought crisis.

Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, has drawn attention to the drought issue with a video shared on his social media account, along with an urgent plea for water conservation. In the video, İstanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ) Water and Wastewater Technologies Department Head İsmail Aydın also emphasizes the importance of conservation.

In his accompanying message, İmamoğlu stated, "Istanbul is facing a severe drought. İSKİ has achieved significant results in preventing water loss and leaks. I invite Istanbulites to stand with us in this battle and to implement water conservation measures diligently."

According to data released by İSKİ, the water levels in Istanbul's reservoirs have dropped to 18.07 percent. The situation is raising concerns about the city's water supply, making conservation efforts critical to tackle this growing challenge. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.

(TY/VK)

İstanbul
