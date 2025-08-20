İstanbul extends public transport for Fenerbahçe-Benfica match

İstanbul’s public transport services have been extended tonight to accommodate fans attending the UEFA Champions League playoff match between Fenerbahçe and Portugal’s Benfica.

The two clubs will face each other at 10 pm local time (GMT+3) at Fenerbahçe’s Chobani Stadium in Kadıköy, on the city’s Asian side.

Metro İstanbul announced extended services across eight lines until 2 am, including the M4 Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen Airport line.

The Marmaray commuter rail line will also provide late-night services from Söğütlüçeşme station, located next to Fenerbahçe’s stadium. The final train toward the European side will depart at 2.22 am, while the last service heading deeper into the Asian side will leave at 2.14 am.

Fenerbahçe and Benfica have met three times before in European competitions, in 1975, 2013, and 2018. While Benfica won all three ties, Fenerbahçe remains unbeaten at home against the Portuguese side, with two wins and one draw.

(VK)