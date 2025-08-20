TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
LIFE
Date published: 20 August 2025 15:23
 ~ Modified On: 20 August 2025 15:45
1 min Read

İstanbul extends public transport for Fenerbahçe-Benfica match

The city's metro and commuter rail lines will provide late-night services.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

İstanbul extends public transport for Fenerbahçe-Benfica match
Chobani Stadium (AA)

İstanbul’s public transport services have been extended tonight to accommodate fans attending the UEFA Champions League playoff match between Fenerbahçe and Portugal’s Benfica.

The two clubs will face each other at 10 pm local time (GMT+3) at Fenerbahçe’s Chobani Stadium in Kadıköy, on the city’s Asian side.

Metro İstanbul announced extended services across eight lines until 2 am, including the M4 Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen Airport line.

The Marmaray commuter rail line will also provide late-night services from Söğütlüçeşme station, located next to Fenerbahçe’s stadium. The final train toward the European side will depart at 2.22 am, while the last service heading deeper into the Asian side will leave at 2.14 am.

Fenerbahçe and Benfica have met three times before in European competitions, in 1975, 2013, and 2018. While Benfica won all three ties, Fenerbahçe remains unbeaten at home against the Portuguese side, with two wins and one draw.

Fenerbahçe faces nationalist backlash over stadium naming deal with Chobani
Fenerbahçe faces nationalist backlash over stadium naming deal with Chobani
28 July 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
