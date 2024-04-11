TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 11 April 2024 18:17
 ~ Modified On: 11 April 2024 18:19
1 min Read

İstanbul district municipality's security recordings go missing after election

The main opposition CHP took over İstanbul’s Asian-side district from the ruling AKP in the March 31 polls.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
İstanbul district municipality's security recordings go missing after election

In the aftermath of the local government elections, the Tuzla Municipality in Istanbul has become embroiled in controversy following the discovery that security camera records from the previous administration have gone missing. 

The newly elected mayor from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Eren Ali Bingöl, revealed that the disks containing all camera records from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) era are no longer available.

During an appearance on Halk TV, Mayor Bingöl stated, "All the disks containing the security camera records have been replaced. Some were changed on April 2nd, and others on April 3rd, after the election. We have no records left. An inspection board will prepare a report on this matter, and legal rights will be exercised based on the report."

The incident at Tuzla Municipality follows a series of allegations where municipalities lost to AKP have been accused of misappropriating public movable assets, selling immovable properties, and emptying safes. (AEK/VK)

2024 local elections
