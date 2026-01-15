İstanbul district mayor sent back to prison 48 hours after ‘risky’ surgery

Murat Çalık, mayor of İstanbul's Beylikdüzü district, was returned to prison today after undergoing a three-hour surgery to remove a mass near his carotid artery.

Çalık, who has been held in the Buca Closed Penal Institution in İzmir since Mar 23, 2025, was taken to the İzmir Katip Çelebi Training and Research Hospital on Jan 13 for the procedure. Doctors decided to send the mayor back to his cell after determining his initial post-operative treatment was complete, according to a report by pro-opposition Halk TV.

The mayor was arrested as part of a sweeping corruption investigation targeting the opposition-controlled İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and district municipalities controlled by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), including the now-suspended İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Former high-level judge outlines legal issues with İmamoğlu indictment

'Life-threatening risk'

The health of the Beylikdüzü mayor has been a point of contention for months. His lawyer and nephew, Mehmet Koçhan, has filed multiple appeals for his urgent release, citing a history of two previous battles with cancer. During his time in prison, Çalık has undergone two bone biopsies and a previous surgery in July 2025 for suspected lymphoma.

Koçhan argued that the conditions in prison pose a life-threatening risk following such a delicate surgery. "The current prison environment lacks the hygiene and regular care essential for his recovery," the lawyer stated in a comprehensive objection filed with the court.

The investigation that led to Çalık’s arrest became public with raids in March, which resulted in the detention of over 100 individuals, including senior municipal officials and businesspeople. While the government maintains the judiciary is acting independently, the CHP has characterized the probe as a politically motivated attempt to weaken the main opposition party. (EMK/VK)