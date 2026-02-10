İstanbul cancels Slaughter To Prevail and Behemoth concerts after ‘satanism’ smear campaign

Authorities in İstanbul have banned upcoming concerts by metal bands Slaughter To Prevail and Behemoth, citing concerns that the events conflict with "societal values" after a wave of online backlash and accusations of satanism.

The Beşiktaş District Governor’s Office today announced the decision to cancel the shows, which were scheduled to be held at Zorlu Performing Arts Center on today and tomorrow.

“The events were found to have caused public reaction due to their incompatibility with our societal values,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Based on Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations, “all concerts, festivals, group and ticketed events, and similar activities within Zorlu PSM and Zorlu Center have been banned for two days," the office said.

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül supported the decision on social media. “No activity that corrupts society has ever been allowed in İstanbul, and none will be allowed in the future,” he wrote, quoting the post of the district governor's office.

Statement from Alex Terrible

The event’s promoter, %100 Metal, has not released a statement regarding the ban. However, Slaughter To Prevail frontman Alex Terrible responded to the cancellation in an Instagram post.

“I have no clue what they saying but we are SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL not sliden to previl,” he wrote, poking fun at potential mispronunciations of the band’s name.

“Also we are not satanic. We are brutal death metal band. I personally will go to Valhalla after I die. Our guitarist @thegrebfather probably will go to hell coz he is orthodox Christian,” he added. “Turkey’s people I love you and respect your country and religion views. But don’t call me satanic.”

Terrible also said in a video message that he had suggested organizing a small meet-and-greet with fans after learning of the cancellation, but was told it “would be too dangerous.”

Smear campaign

The concerts had been targeted by Akit TV, a pro-government Islamist broadcaster. In a recent news bulletin, host Erkan Tan singled out the bands, claiming they promoted satanism and posed a threat to youth.

“Bands named ‘Slaughter To Prevail,’ who preach satanism and steal the faith of young people, and ‘Behemoth,’ who blatantly oppose religion with their satanic attire, are coming to Turkey,” Tan remarked during the broadcast.

“These two groups are banned in Russia. We call on the authorities to act urgently and cancel these events that poison our children and youth,e he said.

Following the broadcast, a wave of criticism appeared on social media, with users demanding the cancellation of the concerts.

