TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 19.01.2026 09:35 19 January 2026 09:35
 ~  MO: Modified On: 19.01.2026 09:40 19 January 2026 09:40
Read Read:  1 minute

İstanbul bans moto couriers from traffic due to snowfall

Several accidents have been reported since the early hours of the day.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
İstanbul bans moto couriers from traffic due to snowfall

Snowfall across İstanbul has led to traffic disruptions and new travel restrictions as parts of the metropolis woke up to a white blanket today.

The snowfall, which began yesterday, intensified during the morning hours, affecting both the European and Asian sides of the city.

The İstanbul Governor's Office announced that heavy vehicles and moto-couriers are banned from entering traffic starting from 10.00 am today. The ban which will affect all types of delivery services will remain in effect until further notice to ensure public safety.

The General Directorate of Meteorology warned that the snowfall will continue intermittently throughout the day.

Areas with higher altitudes, such as Çatalca, Sarıyer, and Arnavutköy on the European side, and Sultanbeyli, Çekmeköy, and Üsküdar on the Asian side, have been particularly affected.

The heavy weather also caused significant traffic congestion during the morning commute. According to İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality data, traffic density reached 80 percent across the city by 8.15 am. Several accidents were reported due to icy roads, including a multi-vehicle collision in Bayrampaşa.

Public spaces like Taksim Square and major thoroughfares like Vatan Avenue are completely covered in snow, making it difficult for residents to commute on foot. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top