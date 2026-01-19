İstanbul bans moto couriers from traffic due to snowfall

Snowfall across İstanbul has led to traffic disruptions and new travel restrictions as parts of the metropolis woke up to a white blanket today.

The snowfall, which began yesterday, intensified during the morning hours, affecting both the European and Asian sides of the city.

The İstanbul Governor's Office announced that heavy vehicles and moto-couriers are banned from entering traffic starting from 10.00 am today. The ban which will affect all types of delivery services will remain in effect until further notice to ensure public safety.

The General Directorate of Meteorology warned that the snowfall will continue intermittently throughout the day.

Areas with higher altitudes, such as Çatalca, Sarıyer, and Arnavutköy on the European side, and Sultanbeyli, Çekmeköy, and Üsküdar on the Asian side, have been particularly affected.

The heavy weather also caused significant traffic congestion during the morning commute. According to İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality data, traffic density reached 80 percent across the city by 8.15 am. Several accidents were reported due to icy roads, including a multi-vehicle collision in Bayrampaşa.

Public spaces like Taksim Square and major thoroughfares like Vatan Avenue are completely covered in snow, making it difficult for residents to commute on foot. (EMK/VK)