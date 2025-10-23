İstanbul bans aggressive street solicitation in tourist areas

İstanbul governor has introduced new measures to curb aggressive street solicitation aimed at preventing businesses from pressuring or harassing passersby, particularly in areas frequented by tourists.

Under the new rules announced today, business owners and employees are now only permitted to greet potential customers with a simple “welcome” and must remain within 50 centimeters of their storefront. Any attempts to engage customers beyond this limit, including verbal insistence, shouting, offering samples, physical contact, or obstructing the street, will be subject to administrative penalties.

Also, all establishments operating in touristic areas must install visible security cameras capable of both video and audio recording, according to the statement. The cameras are intended to document the behavior of both business employees and inspection teams. Police will also use body cameras and drones during inspections.

Penalties

Businesses that fail to comply with these rules will face a tiered penalty system, with suspensions of three days for a first offense, five days for a second, and ten days for a third.

“The goal is to ensure tourists enjoy their time in our city peacefully and safely, which is vital for public order and İstanbul’s image,” the governor’s office said in a statement. It added that aggressive customer solicitation undermines public trust in local businesses.

“Commercial activities must be conducted in line with ethical standards, without interfering with pedestrian flow or disturbing citizens and tourists,” the statement read.

The governor’s office also reminded the public of existing legal provisions. According to Article 37 of the Misdemeanors Law No. 5326, those who disturb others to sell goods or services can be fined. Article 38 authorizes fines for occupying public streets or sidewalks without written permission.

The governor’s office stated that all district governors and responsible municipal officials must closely monitor the implementation of these rules and ensure consistent enforcement. (VK)